Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 99,868 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 99,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of onsemi worth $11,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in onsemi by 26.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in onsemi by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,480,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,637,000 after acquiring an additional 861,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in onsemi by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,057,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,054,000 after acquiring an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get onsemi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of onsemi to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

onsemi Stock Down 1.6 %

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $73.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.33. The company has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $77.28.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

onsemi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.