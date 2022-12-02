Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,928 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,928 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $11,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 2.2 %

FANG stock opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

