Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 53,795 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,795 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.