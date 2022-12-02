Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 33,479 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,028 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 33,479 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 25.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 905 shares of the software company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $206.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a PE ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $285.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average is $199.24.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

