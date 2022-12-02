Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 162,776 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 162,776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $9,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $312,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 81,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total transaction of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,262 shares of company stock valued at $8,863,288 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

DGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $152.61 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $174.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.02 and a 200-day moving average of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.17. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.96 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

