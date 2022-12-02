Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ASML were worth $10,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in ASML by 8.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ASML by 7.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $510.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASML from €732.00 ($754.64) to €745.00 ($768.04) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

ASML stock opened at $611.26 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $817.30. The stock has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $488.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 70.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

