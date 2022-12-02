Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $8.77 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $8,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.28 and a 1-year high of $81.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.63.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.88 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 32.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

