Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $10.09 Million Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,454 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53,795 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $9.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 5.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.