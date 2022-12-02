Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,694 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,390 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Masco worth $12,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Masco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 401.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

Masco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

