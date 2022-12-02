Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 433,794 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 358.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433,794 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of NortonLifeLock worth $12,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 14,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 897,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 313,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 51,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other NortonLifeLock news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,659,568.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NortonLifeLock Stock Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $22.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

