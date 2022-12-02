Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,082 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $444.73 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $397.68 and its 200 day moving average is $406.09. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

