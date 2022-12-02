Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.64.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.2 %

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.15. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Louis Steffens bought 11,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $253,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,467.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,754,000 after purchasing an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after buying an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after buying an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,156,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,647,000 after buying an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares during the period. 95.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Further Reading

