Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Insider Dianne C. Whitfield Sells 1,182 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 1,182 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $19,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,042 shares in the company, valued at $182,193. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $16.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $23,837,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $19,334,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 124.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after buying an additional 822,110 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,281,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 279,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

