Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Stock Performance

TANH opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.81. Tantech has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $160.73.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TANH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tantech by 11.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 134,694 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Tantech during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

