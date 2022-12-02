Tacita Capital Inc Sells 805 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tacita Capital Inc lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.85 on Friday, reaching $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,830. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

