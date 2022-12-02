Tacita Capital Inc Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.36. 4,390,601 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

