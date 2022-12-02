Tacita Capital Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.5% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.20. The stock had a trading volume of 34,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,578. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

