Tacita Capital Inc Has $62,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter worth $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 0.6 %

BEPC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. 6,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,659. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $44.41.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

