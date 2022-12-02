Tacita Capital Inc Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Tacita Capital Inc trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.50. 5,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,765. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.32 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.80.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.