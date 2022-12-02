Tacita Capital Inc Buys 9,560 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc owned 0.09% of Primo Water worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 4.5% in the second quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 32,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 3.0% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

PRMW stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.81. 7,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,898. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -311.08%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

