Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 4,170 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on NTR shares. Scotiabank downgraded Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of Nutrien stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.47. The company had a trading volume of 98,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,132. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $117.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Articles

