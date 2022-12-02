Tacita Capital Inc Acquires 1,742 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 23.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. 44.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,498. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.62.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

