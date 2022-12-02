T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Stake Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,759 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TCHP opened at $22.42 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.77.

