T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,347,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.27% of T-Mobile US worth $450,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $151.81 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $188.87 billion, a PE ratio of 124.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,232,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,711,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.