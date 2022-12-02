Syscoin Price Hits $0.12 (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000681 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,988.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.42 or 0.00650019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00248337 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00055569 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 671,408,071 coins. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

