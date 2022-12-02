Syncona (LON:SYNC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Syncona Limited (LON:SYNC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183 ($2.19) and last traded at GBX 182.80 ($2.19). Approximately 431,987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 762,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.20 ($2.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 609.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 175.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.37.

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

