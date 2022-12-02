Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Short Interest Update

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 299,800 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the October 31st total of 223,200 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptogenix in the second quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synaptogenix alerts:

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

Synaptogenix stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 0.85. Synaptogenix has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.