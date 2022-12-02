Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in November

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swiss Life Price Performance

Shares of SWSDF remained flat at $527.80 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.54. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $408.91 and a 52 week high of $664.00.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

