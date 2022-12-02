Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Short Interest Up 35.0% in November

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the October 31st total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Swiss Life Price Performance
Shares of SWSDF remained flat at $527.80 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.54. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $408.91 and a 52 week high of $664.00.
About Swiss Life
