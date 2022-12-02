Swipe Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.47 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular exchanges. Swipe has a market cap of $122.20 million and $23.47 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002331 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.99 or 0.06341691 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $85.99 or 0.00509348 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000244 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.14 or 0.30980971 BTC.
About Swipe
Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 525,116,693 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Swipe
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars.
