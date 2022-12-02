SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 914,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SVB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $228.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.90. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.37 and a 1 year high of $752.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 26.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $478.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $351.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.04.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

