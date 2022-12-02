Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.65. Suzano shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 31,954 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUZ shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Suzano Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23.
About Suzano
Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.
