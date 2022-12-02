Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Down to $10.21

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $9.65. Suzano shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 31,954 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SUZ shares. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Suzano from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Suzano Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Suzano

About Suzano

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter valued at about $30,453,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 241.0% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,233,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,130,000 after buying an additional 2,991,830 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth about $8,878,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 22.9% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,994,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after buying an additional 929,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Suzano by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,772,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,760,000 after buying an additional 746,200 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

