Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Update

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the October 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Down 0.9 %
STBFY stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 42,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,592. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.09.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.