Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SNMCY traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 9,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,996. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.54.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Suncorp Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

