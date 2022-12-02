Suku Hits One Day Trading Volume of $978,893.77 (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 2nd. Suku has a total market cap of $9.39 million and $978,893.77 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be purchased for $0.0527 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Suku has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

