Substratum Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $272,598.41 and approximately $167.07 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,975.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010534 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036165 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00040970 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005824 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021310 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00245258 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00073907 USD and is up 10.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

