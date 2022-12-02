StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on STNE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on StoneCo from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut StoneCo from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.80.

STNE stock opened at $11.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. StoneCo has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $19.66.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a positive return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 15.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in StoneCo by 27.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,754,000 after acquiring an additional 213,825 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in StoneCo by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,578,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after purchasing an additional 213,825 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,872,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,737 shares during the period. Finally, Kora Management LP grew its position in StoneCo by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,643,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

