StockNews.com Upgrades Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
HBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.83.
Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 3.0 %
NYSE HBM opened at $5.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.78. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
