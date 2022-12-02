StockNews.com Upgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Buy

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Ecopetrol Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EC traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,778,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,012. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Ecopetrol has a 12 month low of $8.59 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ecopetrol by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,647,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after buying an additional 235,432 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

