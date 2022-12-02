StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on XPER. Stephens initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised Xperi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.56. Xperi has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPER. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Xperi by 5.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Xperi by 78.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xperi by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,797,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,812,000 after acquiring an additional 367,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

