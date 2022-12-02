StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Educational Development from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of EDUC opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About Educational Development

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.