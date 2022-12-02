StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 940,456 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

