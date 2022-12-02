StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CLRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CLRB opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.80. Cellectar Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $7.90.
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.
