StockNews.com Downgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Hold

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Iridium Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

IRDM stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.66. 286,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,950. Iridium Communications has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $53.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,316.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,448 shares of company stock worth $2,667,224 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Iridium Communications by 26.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 575,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Stories

