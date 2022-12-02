StockNews.com Downgrades América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut América Móvil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.40 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised América Móvil from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.10.

NYSE:AMX opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil in the third quarter valued at $779,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in América Móvil by 38.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in América Móvil by 210,488.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,001,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in América Móvil by 99.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 689,720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,360,000 after acquiring an additional 344,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its stake in América Móvil by 69.8% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

