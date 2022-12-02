StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SNFCA opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. Security National Financial has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $140.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Security National Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.56% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.