StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $15.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.29.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

