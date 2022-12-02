StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PFIE opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.21 million, a PE ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 116.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,343,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 721,772 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

