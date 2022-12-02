StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $124.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

About Landmark Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

