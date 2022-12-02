StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:LARK opened at $25.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $124.62 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.32. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.49.
Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp
About Landmark Bancorp
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.
Featured Articles
