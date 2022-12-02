StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in First Community by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after acquiring an additional 94,705 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC raised its stake in First Community by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,630,000 after acquiring an additional 80,358 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Community by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $552,000. 49.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

