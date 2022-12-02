StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
First Community Price Performance
Shares of FCCO opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. First Community has a twelve month low of $16.97 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
First Community Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.23%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community
About First Community
First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.
Featured Articles
