StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 20.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.78.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Company Profile
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
