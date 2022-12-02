StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Up 20.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.78.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

