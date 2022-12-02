StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Down 7.5 %

CPHI stock opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18.

China Pharma Company Profile

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

